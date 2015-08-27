Azerbaijan reduces meat imports

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan meat imports decreased by 11.02% this year, amounting to 10.992 million USD in January-July.This is equivalent to 0.21% of the country's total imports.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, meat was not exported from Azerbaijan this year.

During the reporting period, an annual imports of food products rose by 3.1% to 593.37 million USD. In addition to meat, milk, butter and oil imports also decreased. Milk imports decreased by 13,47% up to 3,326 million USD, imports of butter decreased by 10.61% up to 13.515 million USD and imports of sugar decreased by 30.6% up to 68,633 mln dollars.

According to the State Statistical Committee, in January-July 165.3 thousand tons of meat (including poultry) were produced, that is by 1.9% more in annual comparison . The production of sausages also increased by 20.7%, reaching 1,278 thousand tons.