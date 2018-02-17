Azerbaijan prepares draft on the development of beekeeping

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ "According to instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Agriculture has submitted documents to the Cabinet of Ministers for granting 10 AZN subsidy for each beehive".

Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov said at the board meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to him, the documents have already been agreed with all economic authorities: "They will be submitted to the Presidential Administration soon".

"This subsidy will play an important role in development of beekeeping. We have a good base for this. Azerbaijan is a country with the most nectars for development of beekeeping. The best bee breeds are in Azerbaijan, and honey produced in Azerbaijan has a special place in the world market”, he added.