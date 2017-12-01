Azerbaijan keen to increase export of honey

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan aims to increase export of honey and beekeeping products in the near future".

Report informs, Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov said.

"At present, the world's honey production is 1.5 million tonnes. This figure remains the same for about 10 years. However, according to estimations, demand in the world market will grow sharply in 2020-2022 and demand for 2-2.5 million tonnes will occur. We should also use creation of access opportunity to the market in order to meet this demand", the minister said.

Asadov noted that the honey produced in Azerbaijan differs from other countries' for organicity. According to the minister, Azerbaijan sold 6 tonnes of honey last year and its price made 8-8.5 thousand USD/tonnes: "As the Azerbaijani honey is organic, access to the world market is even more easy and there is demand for it. Demand for organic honey in the world market consists 15-20% of the total demand. Countries such as China and Japan are more interested in organic honey. Therefore, we have great prospects for selling our honey and products in premium markets after packaging, and we take it into account".

The minister added that more strict steps will be taken in the future in this regard: "The ministry has developed various programs. The proposals will be submitted to the Azerbaijani President, the government to increase state support for beekeeping in the near future. Also, issues of state support for development of beekeeping have been discussed with the Association of Beekeepers".