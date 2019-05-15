​Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition kicks off

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/a3d19bca70c25f6738b7d692b7c38caf/f387ee33-106e-4ee4-bf60-8119ce8e19d4_292.jpg

Today, the 13th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition, Caspian Agro, has kicked off at Baku Expo Centre, Report informs.

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition, which will last until May 17.

The minister noted that the agrarian sector quickly develops in Azerbaijan: "Agricultural products rose by 3.6% in the first quarter. This tendency will continue by the year-end. The main point for provision of food security in the country is to apply innovations in the agrarian sector. Interest in the Caspian Agro is increasing gradually. This exhibition creates favorable condition for farmers."

Caspian Agro 2019 unfolds its expositions in three central pavilions, as well as on an open display area of the Baku Expo Centre. This year more than 400 companies from 31 countries take part in the exhibition, up 10% from previous year.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Ukraine, USA, Israel and other countries are presenting a line of new products in such sectors as irrigation systems, greenhouse equipment, greenhouses, equipment for the livestock industry, animal feed, seeds, agricultural equipment, veterinary drugs, laboratory equipment and much more. The national stands will be presented by Georgia and the Netherlands. Morocco will be debuting in this year’s exhibition.

The exhibition will include bilateral B2B business meetings where industry experts will be able to discuss cooperation opportunities and establish new and strengthen the existing contacts, while looking for partners and customers both from among the guests of the exhibition and among their fellow participants.

The exhibition is held with the active support and participation of the Minisrty of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibition is also supported by the National Confederation of the Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC), Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The exhibition is organised by Caspian Event Organisers.