Azerbaijan increases tobacco export by 60%

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ During January-February this year, tobacco and tobacco products of 14 432,34 thousand USD imported to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee, this figure is 49 928,63 thousand USD or 4,5-fold less in comparison with first two months of 2015. As a result, tobacco and tobacco products, imported to the country during January-February of 2016, made 1,47% of total import.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan has exported tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes of 2 615,48 thousand USD, this figure is 982,08 thousand USD or 60,13% more compared to the previous year. Export of tobacco and tobacco substitutes in 2016 was equal to 0,21% of the country's total export.