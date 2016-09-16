Azerbaijan increases food products import by 23%

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Import of food products to Azerbaijan has grown by 23.07% in annual comparison and made 820 647,83 thousand USD in January-August 2016.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee, import of meat has increased by 70.12% and made 20 375,73 thousand USD, butter and other butter, made from milk, over 2-fold and made 33 358,86 thousand USD, fruits and vegetables over 2-fold and made 85 650,40 thousand USD, tea 2.9-fold and made 26 687,85 thousand USD, milk by 34.85% and reached 5 193,17 thousand USD. During this period, wheat import decreased by 17.24% and made 178 980,97 thousand USD.

During first 8 months of this year, 14.81% of Azerbaijan's total imports accounted for food products. Notably, in the corresponding period last year, share of food products in total imports amounted to 11.13%.