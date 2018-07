Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ 350 tons of tomatoes have been imported from Turkey to Azerbaijan in first two months of this year.

Report informs, deputy minister of economy Sahil Babayev told at a meeting with Russian customs officials in Baku.

Deputy minister noted that 517,000 tons of tomatoes were exported from the country last year: “100,000 tons of it have been exported to Russia. Exported tomatoes accounted for 20-25% of overall production”.