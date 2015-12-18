Milli Majlis bans sale, usage and import of genetically modified cotton

Baku. 18 December.REPORT.AZ The Issue on banning sale, usage and import of genetically modified (GMO) cotton in Azerbaijan discussed in today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, relevant issue was mentioned in draft law 'On Cotton-growing'.

Providing information on draft amendment, Chairman of MM Agrarian Policy Committee Eldar Ibrahimov said that hereinafter sale, use or import of cotton and cotton products, produced from genetically modified plants or from using agricultural plant materials cultivated by methods of modern biotechnology and genetic engineering methods in Azerbaijan banned.

Draft amendment put to vote and adopted in the session.