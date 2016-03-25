Apple tackles iOS 9.3 update glitch

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ iPhone and iPad owners locked out of their devices because of a problem with Apple's latest mobile operating system have been provided with a solution.

Report informs citing BBC, the iOS 9.3 update caused some older versions of the phones and tablets to require the IDs and passwords previously used to set them up.

Many people complained that their machines had become unusable because they had forgotten or did not know the details.

It has also stopped vulnerable devices being able to download the software and begun issuing new versions of the operating system - which ditch the ID check - for affected machines.

"In some cases, if customers do not recall their password, their device will remain in an inactivated state until they can recover or reset their password," Apple said in a statement.

"For these older devices, we have temporarily pulled back the update and will release an updated version of iOS 9.3 in the next few days that does not require this step."