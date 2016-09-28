Akkord corporation merges two its enterprises

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two enterprises, belonging to the "Akkord Industry Construction Investment Corporation" OJSC have merged.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Taxes.

According to the information, "Accord Concrete" LLC has amalgamated with "Gazakh Cement Plant" LLC.

Notably, "Akkord Industry Construction Investment Corporation" was established in 2006. Its authorized capital is 74.113 mln AZN. This amount was formed on the basis of 4.235 mln shares at par value of 17.5 AZN each. 51% of the shares belongs to "VIP Estate" LLC, 49% to Darya Musallim Valiyev.