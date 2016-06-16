Agricultural production increased by 6% in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May this year, the volume of agricultural production in Azerbaijan increased by 5.8% year on year, including crop production - by 24.0%, livestock - 3.3%.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, as of June 1, spring crops in Azerbaijan sown on the area of 359.6 thousand hectares.During this period, grains and legumes (including maize) sown on the area of 23.2 thousand hectares, potatoes - 60.8 thousand hectares, vegetables - 71.2 thousand hectares, melons and gourds - 25.1 thousand hectares. cotton - 50.9 thousand hectares, sugar beet - 6.8 thousand hectares, sunflower - 67.5 thousand hectares, and tobacco - 2.1 thousand hectares.

At the same time, as of June 1, 2016, 78.0 thousand tons or by 66.4 thousand tons more grain and leguminous (including maize) were harvested. This is by 6.7 times more compared to the same period last year. During this period, also collected 55.6 thousand tons (a decrease of 1.1 thousand tons) of potatoes, 100.6 thousand tons (an increase of 13.8 thousand tons) of vegetables, 11.3 tons of fruit and berry (an increase of 1.6 thousand tons), 404.3 tons of green tea leaves (an increase of 152.5 tons).

In January-May this year, meat production increased by 2.7% - to 183.6 thousand tons, milk - 3.5% - up to 813.8 thousand tons, eggs - 5.4% - up to 694, 6 million units, wool - by 1.7% - to 13.1 thousand tons.