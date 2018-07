Agrarian sector in Azerbaijan grows 4%

16 November, 2017 15:47

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2017, total value of agricultural products in Azerbaijan has made 5.78 billion AZN. Report informs referring to State Statistics Committee (SSC), 2 929,1 mln AZN accounted for livestock products, 2 850,9 mln. AZN plant foods. As compared with January-October 2016, total agricultural products increased 4%, production of livestock products 2.8%, plant products 5.3%.