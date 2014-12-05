1,8 mln tons Azerbaijan oil transported to world markets from Jeyhan port in November

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November 1 847 434 tons of Azerbaijan oil transported from Jeyhan port (Mediterranean sea, Turkey) to world markets. This number is less by 31,9% in comparison with the same period last year. Report informs, referring press-service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According the information, 1 012 476 tons of this volume is accounted for State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). And this is less by 44,7% than November last year.

As of January-November, volume of exported oil from Jeyhan port was 2,3% (26 442 278 tons) less than the same period of previous year.

Generally, 259 586 192 million tons of Azerbaijan oil transported to world markets from Jeyhan port since the date of beginning of Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan pipeline operation till Decemner 1, 2014.