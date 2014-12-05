 Top
    1,8 mln tons Azerbaijan oil transported to world markets from Jeyhan port in November

    After giving to exploitation of Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan pipeline, 259,6 million tons Azerbaijan oil transported to world markets from Jeyhan port

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November 1 847 434 tons of Azerbaijan oil transported from Jeyhan port (Mediterranean sea, Turkey) to world markets. This number is  less by 31,9% in comparison with the same period last year. Report informs, referring press-service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

    According  the  information, 1 012 476 tons of this volume is accounted for State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). And this is less by 44,7% than November last  year.

    As of January-November, volume of exported oil from Jeyhan port was 2,3% (26 442 278 tons) less than the same period of previous year.

    Generally, 259 586 192 million tons of Azerbaijan oil transported to world markets from Jeyhan port since the date of beginning of   Baku-Tbilisi-Jeyhan pipeline operation  till Decemner 1, 2014. 

