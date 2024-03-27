Haqqımızda

Britaniyanın yeni silahlı qüvvələr üzrə dövlət naziri təyin olunub

Britaniyanın yeni silahlı qüvvələr üzrə dövlət naziri təyin olunub Leo Dokerti Böyük Britaniyanın yeni silahlı qüvvələr üzrə dövlət naziri təyin olunub.
Digər ölkələr
27 Mart , 2024 18:26
Britaniyanın yeni silahlı qüvvələr üzrə dövlət naziri təyin olunub

Leo Dokerti Böyük Britaniyanın yeni silahlı qüvvələr üzrə dövlət naziri təyin olunub.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə Leo Dokerti "X" səhifəsində yazıb.

"Silahlı qüvvələr üzrə dövlət naziri kimi Müdafiə Qərargahına qayıtmaqdan və bu komandaya qoşulmaqdan məmnunam", - paylaşımda deyilir.

Qeyd edək ki, bundan əvvəl o, Avropa məsələləri üzrə dövlət naziri olub.

Bizim WhatsApp kanalımıza abunə olun

Ən çox oxunan xəbərlər

Crocus City Hallda ölənlərin sayı 150-yə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB - 9
Video"Crocus City Hall"da ölənlərin sayı 150-yə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB - 9
23 Mart , 2024 16:01
UEFA Qarabağı böyük məbləğdə cərimələyib
UEFA "Qarabağ"ı böyük məbləğdə cərimələyib
26 Mart , 2024 11:19
Bakıya yağış, dağlıq rayonlara qar yağacaq
Bakıya yağış, dağlıq rayonlara qar yağacaq
24 Mart , 2024 12:14
DYP uzaq məsafələrə yük və sərnişin daşıyan sürücülərə müraciət edib
DYP uzaq məsafələrə yük və sərnişin daşıyan sürücülərə müraciət edib
22 Mart , 2024 12:01
DTX: Lənkəranın icra başçısına sui-qəsd hazırlayan şəxs həbs edilib
DTX: Lənkəranın icra başçısına sui-qəsd hazırlayan şəxs həbs edilib
25 Mart , 2024 11:06
Milli Müdafiə Universitetinin hərbi kolleclərində orta ixtisas təhsili pilləsinə qəbul elan olunub
Milli Müdafiə Universitetinin hərbi kolleclərində orta ixtisas təhsili pilləsinə qəbul elan olunub
21 Mart , 2024 13:33
Görmə qabiliyyətinin pisləşməsinin qarşısını almağın yollarını açıqlanıb
Görmə qabiliyyətinin pisləşməsinin qarşısını almağın yollarını açıqlanıb
20 Mart , 2024 20:58
Bakıda külək güclənəcək, intensiv yağış yağacaq - XƏBƏRDARLIQ
Bakıda külək güclənəcək, intensiv yağış yağacaq - XƏBƏRDARLIQ
24 Mart , 2024 12:29
Şənbə gününə olan hava proqnozu açıqlanıb
Şənbə gününə olan hava proqnozu açıqlanıb
22 Mart , 2024 12:24
Yer kürəsində güclü maqnit qasırğası müşahidə olunur
Yer kürəsində güclü maqnit qasırğası müşahidə olunur
24 Mart , 2024 21:58

Son xəbərlər

Bütün xəbər lenti
Orphus sistemi