Leo Dokerti Böyük Britaniyanın yeni silahlı qüvvələr üzrə dövlət naziri təyin olunub.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə Leo Dokerti "X" səhifəsində yazıb.

"Silahlı qüvvələr üzrə dövlət naziri kimi Müdafiə Qərargahına qayıtmaqdan və bu komandaya qoşulmaqdan məmnunam", - paylaşımda deyilir.

Qeyd edək ki, bundan əvvəl o, Avropa məsələləri üzrə dövlət naziri olub.