ABŞ rəsmiləri iddia edirlər ki, İranla müharibəni Amerika yox, 1979-cu ildə İslam İnqilabı başladıb.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə İran Xarici İşlər Nazirliyinin (XİN) sözçüsü İsmayıl Bəqai "X" sosial şəbəkə hesabında yazıb.

"İranla bağlı ABŞ rəsmilərinin məsuliyyətdən yayınmaq məqsədilə irəli sürdükləri yeni, aldadıcı narrativ belədir: İranla müharibəni Amerika başlamayıb, bu müharibəni 1979-cu il İran İslam İnqilabı başladıb!" – o bildirib.

Bəqai xatırladıb ki, ABŞ danışıqların davam etdiyi doqquz ay ərzində İrana qarşı iki dəfə hərbi əməliyyatlar həyata keçirib:

"Onlar İranın Ali Rəhbərini (Əli Xamenei) və yüksək vəzifəli rəsmilərini qətlə yetirib, qadın, uşaqlarımızın ölümünə, yaralanmasına səbəb olub, həyati əhəmiyyətli infrastrukturumuzu dağıdıblar.

ABŞ administrasiyası hərbi və siyasi dalana dirəndikdən sonra indi həm müharibəyə başlamaq məsuliyyətini inkar etməyə, həm də qələbə narrativi yaratmaqla qarşıya qoyduğu məqsədlərə nail ola bilməməsini gizlətməyə çalışır".

Onun sözlərinə görə, ABŞ münaqişənin yaranması kimi 1979-cu il yox, 1953-cü ili xatırlamalıdır.

Xatırladaq ki, 1953-cü ilin avqustunda ABŞ Mərkəzi Kəşfiyyat İdarəsinin (MKİ) və Böyük Britaniya kəşfiyyatının (MI6) birgə dəstəyi ilə İranda həyata keçirilmiş dövlət çevrilişi ("Ayaks" əməliyyatı) baş naziri Məhəmməd Müsəddiqin hakimiyyətdən devrilməsi ilə nəticələnib. Bu əməliyyat nəticəsində Şah Məhəmməd Rza Pəhləvinin mütləq hakimiyyəti bərpa olunub.

American officials have now come up with a new deceptive narrative to evade responsibility for the catastrophic human, economic, and geopolitical consequences of their unlawful aggression against Iran: “America did not start the war with Iran; the Iranians started it with the 1979 Revolution!” This fabrication is so blatant that any reasonable person would recognize it as false with no hesitation. The Iranian Revolution of 1979 was about reclaiming the country’s sovereignty, freedom, and human dignity. And, of course, the bitter memory of American interference, particularly the 1953 CIA-backed coup was still fresh in the minds of Iranians then, just as it is today. Military aggression has a clear definition. No matter how desperately American officials try to evade the issue, they cannot erase from the minds of the American people or the world the fact that it was the United States that twice, in less than nine months, launched unprovoked aggression against Iran in the midst of diplomatic negotiations. They assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader and senior Iranian officials, killed and wounded our women and children, and destroyed our vital infrastructure. Now that the U.S. administration has run into a military and political dead end, it is trying both to deny responsibility for starting the war and to conceal its failure to achieve its objectives behind a narrative of victory. This is despite the fact that, at the highest levels, the American political establishment has acknowledged that the war against Iran was the principal cause of its electoral defeat. But if the American officials are referring to the historical roots of the conflict when they speak of who started the hostilities, then they would do well to turn the pages of history further back: to the August 1953 CIA-backed coup; to Washington’s political, intelligence, military, and financial support for Saddam's regime in its eight-year long aggression against Iran; to the Reagan administration’s complicity with Iraq in its use of chemical weapons against Iranianians; to its obstruction of any serious effort by the UN Security Council to hold Saddam’s regime accountable; to the direct involvement of the U.S. Navy in Saddam’s military aggression against Iran in April 1988; to the downing of an Iranian civilian airliner over the Persian Gulf in July 1988, killing all 290 people on board; to sweeping economic sanctions designed to inflict harm on Iranian people; to the unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, and the reinstatement of the maximum pressure campaign; to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a national hero to Iranians and a prominent figure across the region; and to many other interventions, each of which has helped shape the history of Washington’s hostility toward Iran. The United States cannot escape responsibility for its decision to launch unlawful war of choice against Iran on 28 February 2026 by turning back the clock or redefining the meaning of war. The United States has been both the instigator of historical hostility toward the Iranian Nation and the initiator of military aggression against Iran.