"İranın nüvə təhdidi" ilə bağlı genişmiqyaslı narrativdən sonra ABŞ rəsmiləri indi də İranın bioloji və ya kimyəvi silahlar hazırladığına dair əlamətlərin mövcud olduğunu iddia edirlər.

"Report" xəbər verir ki, bu barədə İran Xarici İşlər Nazirlyinin (XİN) sözçüsü İsmayıl Bəqai "X" sosial şəbəkə hesabında yazıb.

"İddialar daim dəyişir, lakin onların arxasında dayanan narrativ narahatedici dərəcədə tanış olaraq qalır", - o bildirib.

O, 2003-cü ildə İraqın kütləvi qırğın silahlarına malik olması ilə bağlı əsassız kəşfiyyat məlumatlarının hərbi müdaxiləyə zəmin yaratmaq məqsədilə siyasi vasitəyə çevrildiyini xatırladıb və hazırda İrana qarşı eyni addımların atıldığını bildirib:

"İndi isə yenidən narahatedici iddialarla və sanki eyni saxta ssenari üzrə inkişaf edən narrativlə qarşı-qarşıyayıq".

After the grand narrative of the “Iranian nuclear threat,” U.S. officials are now claiming that there are indications Iran is developing biological or chemical weapons! The allegations keep changing, but the underlying narrative remains disturbingly familiar. Once again, the world is apparently expected to suffer a bout of collective amnesia - much like Dory, the forgetful fish from Finding Nemo. Do American officials really expect the world to forget Colin Powell’s infamous appearance before the UN Security Council in 2003, when he held up a small vial as a visual representation of the alleged threat posed by Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction? That moment has since become an enduring symbol of one of the most consequential intelligence failures and political deceptions in modern history. Unsubstantiated intelligence claims about Iraq’s possession of WMDs were deliberately weaponized to manufacture public support and pave the way for a military invasion. The consequences were catastrophic - not only for the Iraqi people, but for the wider region and, ultimately, for American society itself. And now we find ourselves facing ominous new allegations and a narrative that appears to be following the same fraudulent script. The question is: has the world learned anything from the disastrous lessons of 2003, or are we about to let them deceive the public on a grand scale all over again?