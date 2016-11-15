The Wall Street Journal announces names of candidates for Secretary of State

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Newly elected US President Trump’s aides have considered two possible candidates for post of secretary of state. These are former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani and former US Ambassador to UN John Bolton.

Report informs citing The Wall Street Journal.

R.Giuliani is Trump's longtime friend and ally, and Mr. Bolton a conservative diplomat, who called last year for the US to bomb Iran. A final decision could be several weeks away, and other candidates could still emerge.

Notably, US presidential elections held on November 8. Donald Trump had 290 electoral college votes, which exceeded 270 and was ahead his rival, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (228 votes). Inauguration of the new president is scheduled for January 20.