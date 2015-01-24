Ban Ki-moon: "Humanitarian situation in Syria gets worse"

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The number of civilians killed in Syria continues to rise and the humanitarian situation gets worse day by day. The air attacks are still going on in Syria where the interior struggle dominates and 212 thousand people under siege are not assisted," UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in his statement, Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency.

According to him, it was noted on the monthly report that he submitted to UN Security Council on sending humanitarian aid to Syria that the humanitarian situation gets worse in the country: " A number people were killed or were injured during the operation carried out with bombs and heavy weapons in civilian areas by the current regime in the country. Even there was sufficient increase in the number of those killed in bomb attacks in December last year."

The Secretary-General also noted that 212 thousand people are still deprived of safety, health and food aid: "Helping people is prevented in various ways."