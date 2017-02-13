German national team reveals schedule of their travel to Baku

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ German Football Association (DFB) revealed Baku trip schedule of national team to face Azerbaijan on March 26 in 2018 World Cup qualification group match.

Report informs referring to DFB website, the flight will take off at 14:35 local (17:35 Baku time) from Dusseldorf two days before the game. The team will accommodate in Boulevard Hotel. Next day they will have training at Tofig Bahramov Stadium. The match will start at 20:00, March 26. The visiting team will go to airport directly from stadium after the match to fly to Frankfurt at 02:20.

DFB arranged an opportunity for some fans to travel to Baku in team plane. Fans have to name the stadium assigned for home game with Azerbaijan to be played on October 8. The winner will take one friend with himself/herself.