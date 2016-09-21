'How will Azerbaijan look like in 50 years' pavilion will be exhibited at Astana EXPO 2017

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'How will Azerbaijan look like in 50 years' pavilion has been established at the EXPO 2017 exhibition, Astana, capital of Kazakhstan.

Report informs, Astana-EXPO Head Akhmetzhan Esimov said meeting with Azerbaijan Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev.

According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the first countries supporting the exhibition.

Natig Aliyev expressed his thanks to the Kazakhstan side for the invitation: 'Organization and scale of the exhibition amazed us. As for Azerbaijan, we are honored to receive an invitation to this event. Our president immediately gave a positive response to this proposal'.

Notably, participation of 103 countries and 17 international organizations in the exhibition has been confirmed.