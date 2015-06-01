​Ministry of Culture and Tourism presents certificates to hotels in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism classifies hotels in order to verify and determine whether hotels and hotel-type facilities provide services in accordance with relevant requirements and standards.

Report informs, the Ministry issued certificates to the hotels in the capital and regions in May.

Hilton Hotel Baku was ranked "5 stars", Shamakhy Palace Platinum by Rixos - "5 stars" Qafqaz Resort Hotel in Gabala - "5 stars" Duyma Hotel - "4 stars" hotel River Side in Mingachevir- "4 stars".

The number of hotels and hotel-type facilities passed the previous classification in Azerbaijan reached 80.