Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "AirBaltic" airline (Latvia) opens route Riga-Baku-Riga from June 8, 2015.

Report informs referring to the "Azerbaijan Airlines", the first flight from Baku will be on June 8 at 04:20. Flights are seasonal in nature and will be held on Mondays.

One-way tickets cost 226 pounds or 378 AZN - for round-trip.

Flights will be carried out with a Boeing 737.