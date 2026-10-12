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    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at 10th International Adana Taste Festival

    Tourism
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 12:21
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at 10th International Adana Taste Festival

    The Türkiye office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), operating under the State Tourism Agency, participated in the 10th International Adana Taste Festival, held in Adana from October 9-11, in cooperation with the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center.

    According to Report, citing the agency, the festival, held under the theme 10th Year of Flavor: Ten Times the Taste, Sweet and Spicy, brought together chefs, producers, gastronomy experts, and food enthusiasts from Türkiye and other countries.

    As part of the event, Azerbaijan's national pavilion showcased local products and samples of traditional Azerbaijani cuisine. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about the country's culinary heritage and food traditions through dishes prepared by Azerbaijani chefs.

    Adana Governor Mustafa Yavuz visited the Azerbaijani stand.

    The event also highlighted Azerbaijan's gastronomic tourism potential, regional products, and the role of culinary traditions in enriching the tourism experience.

    The festival program included chef presentations, master classes, panel discussions, and other gastronomy-related events.

    Azerbaijan's participation formed part of ongoing efforts to promote its national cuisine to an international audience and expand ties with representatives of Türkiye's tourism industry.

    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at 10th International Adana Taste Festival
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at 10th International Adana Taste Festival
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at 10th International Adana Taste Festival
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at 10th International Adana Taste Festival
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at 10th International Adana Taste Festival
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at 10th International Adana Taste Festival
    Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at 10th International Adana Taste Festival

    Gastronomic festival Azerbaijani cuisine Culinary heritage Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) State Tourism Agency Türkiye
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın kulinariyası X Beynəlxalq Adana Ləzzət Festivalında təqdim olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджанская кухня представлена ​​на 10-м Международном фестивале вкуса в Адане
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