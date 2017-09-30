Azerbaijan submits bid dossier for World Expo 2025

© BIE

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has submitted bid dossier for the organization of World Expo 2025 to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

Report informs, Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbeyov has met with Deputy Secretary General of the organization, Dimitri Kerkentzes.

At the meeting, issue of Baku to host EXPO-2025 was discussed and E. Amirbeyov presented relevant documents.

Along with Baku, Russia's Ekaterinburg, Japan's Osaka, France's Paris have submitted their bid dossiers for the organisation of World Expo 2025.

BIE Enquiry Mission will visit each city to evaluate their chances of hosting EXPO-2025. The winner city will be determined at the 164th General Assembly of the BIE in November 2018.

Notably, Azerbaijan’s bid is for a World Expo in Baku between 10 May and 10 November 2025 under the theme “Developing human capital, building a better future.”

Notably, the next expo will be held in Dubai in 2020.