The Azerbaijan Tourism Board under the State Tourism Agency presented the country's tourism potential from September 18 to 23 as part of a series of events held in Southeast Asia together with three local tourism industry partners, Report informs, citing the agency.

According to a statement, the events were held in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, and Singapore. A total of 220 tourism industry representatives, including business tourism (MICE) agencies, tour operators, and airlines, participated in the meetings.

As part of the events, Azerbaijan was promoted as a tourism destination that can be combined with Umrah trips. Participants were informed about Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, natural tourism opportunities, and modern tourism infrastructure.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Indonesia Ramil Rzayev and Ambassador to Malaysia Khazar Farhadov attended the events held in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, respectively.

During business meetings held as part of the series of events, the sides discussed opportunities for cooperation and exchanged views on establishing new business ties and expanding existing ones.