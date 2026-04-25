Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Montenegro mull launching direct charter flights in 2026

    Tourism
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 10:40
    Azerbaijan, Montenegro mull launching direct charter flights in 2026

    Azerbaijan and Montenegro have discussed plans to establish direct charter flights in 2026, Montenegro's Consul to Azerbaijan, Vugar Aliyev, wrote on X following a meeting with Tourism Minister Simonida Kordić in Podgorica, Report informs.

    "Productive meeting in Podgorica with Simonida Kordić, Minister of Tourism of Montenegro. We discussed strengthening Azerbaijan–Montenegro tourism relations and planning direct charter flights for 2026. Confident that our cooperation will continue to grow and deliver strong results," he wrote.

    Azerbaijan Montenegro direct flight
    Azərbaycan və Monteneqro bu il birbaşa çarter reyslərinin işə salınmasını müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Черногория обсудили запуск прямых чартерных рейсов в 2026 году

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