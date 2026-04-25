Azerbaijan, Montenegro mull launching direct charter flights in 2026

Azerbaijan and Montenegro have discussed plans to establish direct charter flights in 2026, Montenegro's Consul to Azerbaijan, Vugar Aliyev, wrote on X following a meeting with Tourism Minister Simonida Kordić in Podgorica, Report informs.

"Productive meeting in Podgorica with Simonida Kordić, Minister of Tourism of Montenegro. We discussed strengthening Azerbaijan–Montenegro tourism relations and planning direct charter flights for 2026. Confident that our cooperation will continue to grow and deliver strong results," he wrote.