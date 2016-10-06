Resumption of Pegasus flights to Azerbaijan still questionable

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Resumption of flights by Turkey's low-cost airline Pegasus, which have carried out Gabala -Istanbul flights is questionable.

Press Secretary of Pegasus, Mehtap Çakıroğlu told Report, resumption date for flights has not been determined yet: "Unfortunately, i am not sure if Istanbul-Gabala and Gabala- Istanbul flights will be resumed after one or two months. Because the company has not made any decision yet.

Overall, considering the low profitability and empty seats in our aircrafts some flights were cancelled. Due to low demand for Istanbul-Gabala-Istanbul flights, the company operated at a loss. For this reason, we have stopped flights on the route."

Notably, Turkey's airline Pegasus started regular Gabala -Istanbul flights in March 18, 2016. Gabala-Istanbul flights operated on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays and Istanbul-Gabala flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays cancelled on October 1. One-way ticket price started from 90 AZN, round trip - from 155 AZN.