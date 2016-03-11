WADA: More than 60 athletes failed doping test

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ More than 60 athletes, including Olympic medalists and world champions, have tested positive this year for meldonium, Report informs citing the New York Times, official representative of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Ben Nichols said.

"Regarding the number of meldonium positives, I can tell you that it was at 60 adverse analytical findings (since January 1st) recorded on Monday and that number is growing,” Ben Nichols said.

Eight Russian athletes, including tennis player Maria Sharapova, as well as the Swedish athlete Abeba Aregawi, freestyle wrestler from Georgia David Modzmanashvili and Ukrainian biathletes Olga Abramova and Artem Tishchenkofailed doping test.