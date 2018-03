Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Volleyball's Olympic champion Lyubov Tyurina has died at the age of 73.

Report informs she was member of Soviet Union's women's volleyball team and gold medalist of 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich .

L.Tyurina in 1967 became European champion, 3 years later was world champion. In "Trudovıye reserve" and "Dinamo" clubs she was a 4-time national champion.