Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Venue for 2018 Junior World Weightlifting Championships has been changed. The tournament will be held in Uzbekistan.

Report informs, the decision was made at the meeting of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Executive Committee in Bucharest, Romania.

The reasons for decision are not reported.

North Korea won the right to host the tournament two years ago. The race was to be held in Pyongyang.