Russian Chess Federation President: Our mission is at least to win a medal

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Chess Federation (RCF) President Andrey Filatov decided to become the head coach of the Russian national team of men in January 2016. Report informs referring to Tass, the official website of RCF stated about it.

"Our mission is at least to win a medal in 2016 Chess Olympiad to be held in Baku," he said.

Alexander Motilev is the current head coach of the team.

Chess Olympiad will be held in the autumn of 2016. Russian team was satisfied with fourth place in the Olympiad held in Tromsk (Norway) in 2014.