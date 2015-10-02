Russian athletes can't participate in games in Korea for brawl on plane

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nine Russian athletes on their way to South Korea to participate in the VI Military Sports Games in Mungyeong will return home, because they violated the rules of conduct on board of the aircraft, Report informs referring to Russuian TASS.

The athletes were detained by police at Incheon International Airport. Previously, they were detained by the Korean Immigration Service for drunkenness and defiant behavior on board the aircraft, flying from Moscow - Seoul.

Five men and four women were charged with violating the law on aviation safety in South Korea.

The South Korean authorities eventually allowed the athletes entering the country, but they rejected the offer because of the incident they were denied participation in the competition.

The Russian team will continue to participate in the games, but because of the dismissal of the nine athletes will represent Russia only eight athletes.