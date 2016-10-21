 Top
    Rival of "Araz" club in UEFA Futsal Cup determined

    Azerbaijani club will compete in Group B

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Draw for the elite stage of UEFA Futsal Cup was held today.

    Report informs, futsal teams were divided into three baskets.

    "Araz" FC which is in the second basket of the Azerbaijani club placed in group B. 

    "Araz" FC will compete with the Russian team "Ugra", Germany's "Hamburg Panthers" and Croatian "Zagreb".

    16 teams will play in elite stage. 

    Group A Group B Group C Group D
    " Kairat"(Kazakhstan) "Ugra" (Russia) "Inter" (Spain) " Dynamo "(Russia)
    "Nikars" (Lithuania) "Araz" (Azerbaijan) "Ekonomac" (Serbia) " Sporting "(Portugal)
    "Real" (Italy) "Hamburg Panthers"(Germany) "Chrudim"(CzechRepublic) " Gyor "(Hungary)
    "Phoenix" (Kosovo) "Zagreb" (Croatia) " Breze "(Slovenia) " Targu Mures "(Romania)

    Notably, matches of high-end stage will be held on November 22-27 in Croatia, Portugal, Kazakhstan and Slovenia.

