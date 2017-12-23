Putin takes part in hockey match

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has participated in a friendly match at Night Hockey League.

Report informs, the information was posted on the official website of the head of state.

The game took place in the Kremlin, Red Square. The result of the match was not disclosed.

Notably, Night Hockey League was established on December 15, 2011 by the initiative of V.Putin and Hockey Veterans. The purpose of the race is to involve elderly people in the sport and to help popularize hockey as the number one sport in Russia.