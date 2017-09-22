President of Georgian Volleyball Federation thanks Azerbaijan

© Report

Tbilisi. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The organization of Women's European Volleyball Championship (The 2017 CEV) jointly by Azerbaijan and Georgia is an example of our friendship".

President of Georgian Volleyball Federation, Irakli Chachua said in an interview with the Georgia bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, a great support was felt by Azerbaijan while adopting a decision in 2013 to hold the Championship's Pool B games in Tbilisi: "It was important for increasing popularity of Georgian volleyball. Also, it is an indication of development of volleyball in Azerbaijan, its sucessfull organization".

I. Chachua stressed that they felt Azerbaijan's friendly and brotherly support at every step: "There are no international players in the Georgian national team. Azerbaijan created opportunity for us to take part in international tournaments. We are grateful to Azerbaijan for it".

He also said that jointly organization of such prestigious competitions once again proves friendship and brotherhood between the two countries: "We are expecting more success in the future".

Notably, the European Championship has today started in Baku.