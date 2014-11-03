Oksana Parkhomenko: "Neither my sister, nor I left the national team"

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Oksana Parkhomenko, the captain of Women's volleyball club "Azeryol", denied the news about finishing her career by leaving the Azerbaijani national team together with her sister Elena Parkhomenko. 30-year-old voleyball player said to Report that the news placed in the official website of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) was not true.

"Actually, the information was false. It is true that I am not a young player and I have a lot of injuries. But I will continue to play at the club as long as I feel that I am needed. It is a great honor for me," O.Parkhomenko stressed.

She also said that neither she nor her sister made an official statement to any website: " Sometimes a player feels bad and thinks to stop everything. Perhaps, someone heard it and took it seriously. Maybe I have said it somewhere and they thought that I am serious. All happens because of the tiredness, injuries, anger to yourself after losing a game. I do not think my sister has made such a statement."

After the World Cup in Italy ended last month, the news on sisters about their finishing careers in the national team was placed in the official website of the CEV.