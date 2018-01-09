 Top
    North Korea to send taekwondo demonstration team to Winter Olympics

    Dancers and musicians will perform in the Games

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea will send dancers, musicians, as well as taekwondo demonstration team to 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

    Report informs referring to the TASS, representative of the Ministry of Unification of South Korea told reporters.

    He said such agreement was reached during the meeting of ministers in Panmunjom check point on Wednesday evening. There is no information whether North Korea will send its athletes to Olympic Games. 

