North Korea to send taekwondo demonstration team to Winter Olympics

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea will send dancers, musicians, as well as taekwondo demonstration team to 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Report informs referring to the TASS, representative of the Ministry of Unification of South Korea told reporters.

He said such agreement was reached during the meeting of ministers in Panmunjom check point on Wednesday evening. There is no information whether North Korea will send its athletes to Olympic Games.