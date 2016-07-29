NOC clarifies Rio 2016 broadcasting in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ The National Olympic Committee (NOC) hosted a press conference on propaganda and agitation of Rio 2016 Olympics.

Report informs, NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzade and other officials of the organization attended the briefing.

In his appeal to the reporters, Head of the committee's Marketing Department Mehman Karimov asked to make the information regarding the athletes and contest more exact through the NOC as well as don't deny their assistance in this regard. M.Karimov said that in addition to the Public Television (ITV), which is the official broadcaster, the competition will be delivered to the public via Internet.

According to him, days of victory will be held during the Olympic Games.

Committee Vice President stated possibility of broadcasting the competitions in the daytime hours, taking into consideration 7-hour difference.

Ch.Huseynzade said that 8 broadcasts will be carried out in a day. He also stated his expectations: 'Forecast can be made considering potential of the athletes. We won 10 medals in London. But this time we have more opportunities, as number of teams and sport types are more, too. I think that we will win at least 11-12 medals in Rio'.