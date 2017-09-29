Named rivals of Azerbaijan national futsal team in European Championship

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ A draw ceremony for final stage of European Futsal Championship was held in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Report informs, event unveiled rivals of Azerbaijan national team at this stage.

Azerbaijani team is managed by Alesio da Silva.

The national team to play in D Group along with Spain and France.

Draw results:

A Group: Slovenia, Italy, Serbia

B Group: Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland

C Group: Portugal, Ukraine, Romania

D Group: Spain, Azerbaijan, France

European Futsal Championship will be held from September 30 to October 30, 2018 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Notably, Azerbaijan was represented at draw ceremony by Asim Khudiyev, the AFFA futsal coordinator.