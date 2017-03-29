Moldovan futsal team squad for games in Azerbaijan named

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Squad of the Moldovan futsal team have been identified for two friendly matches with the Azerbaijan team.

Report informs citing Moldovan Futsal Association's website, manager Vladimir Vusatîi summoned 14 players. However, Romanian club United Galati not allowed Andrian Lașcu and Constantin Burdujel for Baku matches.

Keepers: Oleg Chitoroagî (Classic), Nicolae Neagu (Toruń, Poland)

Player: Cristian Obadă, Sergiu Tacot (Autobergamo, Romania), Sergiu Nicolaescu, Alexander Zimbalist, Andrei Negara, Leonid Podlesnov (Classic), Nicolae Ignat, Ștefan Kozaryuk (Balkan Pharmaceuticals), Lilian Gutsu (Victoria Buiucani), Sergiu Munteanu (Progress)

Notably, both matches, to be held in Baku Sport Palace on March 29-30, will begin at 18:30.