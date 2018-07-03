Mass brawl between basketball teams at World Cup qualifier - VIDEO

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ A mass brawl occurred in the qualifying match of the World Cup between the Philippines and Australia's basketball teams.

Report informs citing the Sportando, the incident occurred after Australian Daniel Kickert beat the rival in the third part of the game. As a result, players and coaches of two teams participated in the clashes. The assailant of the conflict had more injuries. Kikkerti even was beaten in lying postion. When the Australian basketball player tried to prevent the fight he was thrown a chair on his head.

13 basketball players were ejected from the court due to massive clashes. After that, 3 Philippines and 5 Australian players left in the court A couple of minutes later, two more Philippines were ejected and the game was stopped, which Australian side went on to win 89-53.