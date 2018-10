Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ After losing the first matchup at the tiebreak, Volero ZÜRICH bounced back on Thursday night to record a 3-1 home victory over Lokomotiv BAKU in the Playoffs of the 2016 CEV DenizBank Volleyball Champions League – Women.

Report informs, Volero ZÜRICH Olesia Rykhliuk laid the foundations for the victory over Aneta Havlickova’s (16 points) Lokomotiv BAKU with 21 points.