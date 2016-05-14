Lewis Hamilton begins F1 fightback with pole for Spanish Grand Prix

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Lewis Hamilton gave his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg notice that he is in the mood to start his fightback when he won pole position for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, Report informs.

Rosberg has won the last seven races and built up a 43 points lead in this year’s Formula One world championship. But he was second best to Hamilton at the Circuit de Catalunya on Saturday.

Hamilton had made a mistake in his first run in Q3, running wide at Turn 10, as Rosberg edged ahead. But in his final run Hamilton was 0.280 seconds faster than second placed Rosberg. It was his third pole of the season, his second at this track and the 52nd of his career.

He said: “I’m very, very happy. Nico has been very strong all weekend. Step by step, little by little I’m trying to put it together and rectify the issue we’ve had. I’ve been working on my starts and tomorrow could be a good day.”

Daniel Ricciardo won the competitive battle between the Red Bulls, finishing ahead of his new team-mate Max Verstappen, who had been quicker earlier in the day. Both drivers finished ahead of the disappointing Ferraris.