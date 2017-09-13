Javid Gurbanov: It's a great success for Azerbaijan to host European Championship

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) Javid Gurbanov has met with national women's volleyball team.

Report informs, the AVF President firstly interested in the current situation of the team, who had come back from training camp.

He said the Azerbaijani government will try to organize Women's European Volleyball Championship, which will start on September 22 at a high level. Gurbanov expressed confidence that the team will be among the medalists.

According to him, the team led by Faig Garayev will be able to get the place among the prize-winners: "It is our first meeting after returning from a training session in Slovenia.

I believe in the team, it's strong. It is a great success for Azerbaijan to host the European Championship.

We also try to organize the race at a high level. But the main load is on you. You have to try to achieve results. Our team is able to become prize winner. I believe you will be able to do this because team is led by great expert Faig Garayev. "

Vice-President of the AVF, as well as head coach Faig Garayev spoke about the current situation of the team. He said that Maribor training and test matches had a great benefit to the national team: “We have been training for a long time in Slovenia. There were some injured players in our team. We have created a special program for their recovery. It is a great responsibility for us that Azerbaijan is hosting European Championship. We will try to get a good result. Our team is waiting for test matches ahead. I will do my best to get a good result”.

Notably, 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship will be co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia. Azerbaijan will face Poland, Germany and Hungary in the Group A.