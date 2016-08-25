Iranian futsal player: We know that Azerbaijan has a strong team

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'We know that Azerbaijan has a strong team, even though we've never faced them'.

Report informs, Iranian national futsal team player Hossein Tayebi told to FIFA website commenting on the rivals of the World Cup in Colombia.

He said that he and his team-mates will be gunning for victory in F group bout: 'The coaching staff have watched two of their games, though, and told us that they play some good stuff. As I said before, we play to win and that match will be no exception'.

The 28-year-old futsal player added that the team is going to do its best to reach the semi-finals.

Notably, Iran-Azerbaijan match will be held on September 18. Azerbaijani team will play against Morocco on September 12 and Spain on September 15.