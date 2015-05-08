III phase of "Tour d'Azerbaijan" cycling tournament began

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today the third phase of the International Cycling Union (UCI) 2.1 "Tour d'Azerbaijan-2015" started. Report informs that the cyclists started in front of the Gabala Region Executive Power.

148 cyclists of 25 teams from 24 countries will overcome a distance of 177.2 km - Oguz-Gabala-Sheki and Sheki-Oguz-Gabala route. The third phase will be completed in front of Gabala Region Executive Power.

In the first stage of the race, "Synergy Baku" team member Maxim Averin took the third while "Synergy Baku" member Matey Mugerli was took the second place on the second day.