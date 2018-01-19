Head coach: If system fails in European Championship, surprises to trigger - INTERVIEW

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Head coach of the Azerbaijani national futsal team Jose Alesio da Silva held a briefing ahead of the European Championship, which will start on January 30 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Report informs, prior to the open-air training session Brazilian specialist first of all expressed his condolences on the occasion of January 20th - National Mourning Day in front of media representatives.

Later he told about the preparatory process and answered journalists' questions ...

- We have officially started training yesterday.Our legionaries Vitaliy Borisov, Fineo and Vassura have already joined the team.We train with full team. On January 23 and 24, we will hold two friendly matches with Iran.

- After these games, we will determine the squad for the European Championship.

- What are the goals of the team?

- First of all, we should be able to pass group stage.In the first meeting, we will face France. This will be equal to the finals.

- But the power of Spain known by everyone...

- The Spanish national team is the last European champion. The strength of this team is obvious. But first of all, you have to think about the first game.

- What about the state of legionnaires?

- Vassura is in normal form. He had his last game 3 days ago as country championship in the United Arab Emirates continues. Vitaliy Borisov does not train for 20 days. Because the Serbian championship is over. Fineo as well. The team has failed to reach the play-off stage. That's why both need more work on physical preparation. But in my opinion, they will reach normal condition after 10 days.

- In the previous seasons "Araz" club was the main part of the national team. But for the first time 3 legionaries are drawn from outside. Does this factor have a positive or negative impact on the game system?

- Of course, they are experienced and high-level players. I do not think that's a problem. Because they have always played in the national team. They just need to train, prepare themselves. True, I am also a head coach of Araz, but now I'm thinking of preparing the national team for the European championship. Then we will return to the country championship. "Araz" is currently in the first place in the championship and struggles for the championship. That is, there is no tension.

- But they are playing with a different system compared to the national team...

- Borisov and Vassura are aware of my tactics. Because we've worked with them before. From this point of view, it can be difficult for Fineo. But there is still time for the European championship. I will try to make him understand our tactics.

- What is the reason for not inviting the Azerbaijani High League bombardier Renat Sultanov to the national team?

- We sent him an invitation. But they told me that he wanted to play at the beach soccer team squad in Iran. Therefore, I refused him.

- Sultanov has complained about the fact that he did not appear in the tournament in Iran ...

- Because it was only 3 days he come to the team. But my tactic does not allow me to prepare a futsal player for 3 days. It is very hard. Not only him, but a few other players also joined training late. They needed time. It is true, Fineo and Vassura have been late for the training. But because they know Brazilian tactics, they do not have difficulty in preparing for the games.

- What surprise did you prepare for the upcoming European Championship and will you be able to test it in friendly matches with Iran?

Of course there will be some. We need to prepare. If system we work on fails, then surprises will be triggered. Futsal players in the squad already play in different clubs. For this reason, surprises are always relevant.