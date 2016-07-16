 Top
    FIDE officials visited Baku amid Baku Chess Olympiad

    The FIDE officials hailed the preparatory work for the Olympiad

    Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the Baku Chess Olympiad Operating Committee Mahir Mammadov has met FIDE Vice-President Israel Gelfer and FIDE president’s assistant Berik Balgabayev in Baku.

    Report was told in the press service of Baku Chess Olympiad.

    They discussed the final stage of the preparations for the Olympiad and exchanged views on registration, and accommodation of participants, activity of press center and other issues.

    The FIDE officials hailed the preparatory work for the Olympiad.

