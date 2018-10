© Report

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation and head coach of Azerbaijani women team Faig Garayev was awarded the prize of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Report informs, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade said.

He said that Garayev was awarded for merits in development of women's sports.