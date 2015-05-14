Danish NBA's Rasmus Larsen found dead in home

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Rasmus Larsen, 20, a Danish NBA prospect playing for Spirou Charleroi in Belgium, was found dead in his home Wednesday morning.

Report informs referring to foreign media, the news was confirmed by Larsen's agent Doug Neustadt, who said the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Larsen had been playing for Proximus Spirou Basket of the Belgium's Scooore League and was averaging more than five points and two rebounds in just over 12 minutes per game.

He also spent time in the Spain's Liga ACB with La Bruixa d'Or Manresa. He was so impressive as a junior player in Denmark that Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils attempted to bring him to Durham, North Carolina.